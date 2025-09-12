Matt Nagy to Lean On Offensive Leader in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, a game that has been circled on the Chiefs' calendar since the schedule release. The embarrassing 40-22 defeat in February has stuck with the Chiefs and will act as motivation on Sunday.
The Chiefs are going to need their biggest leader, both in the locker room and on the field, to bring his leadership expertise to Arrowhead for Week 2. Curious who that leader is? Well, it's the most well-known Chiefs player on the roster, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes had a strong first showing for the 2025 campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 258 yards, scoring a touchdown and showcasing some magic while he was at it. Mahomes' leadership has only grown as he's grown as the franchise quarterback, bringing a ton of maturity to the locker room.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy can't complain about the Chiefs' offensive performance in Week 1 as they were competitive, but he can complain about losing the game. But when it comes to him trusting his quarterback, Coach Nagy knows that Mahomes' leadership will shine through even when the franchise is down in the dumps.
Coach Nagy on Mahomes
- "His natural leadership is at the top of who he is," Coach Nagy said on Thursday about Mahomes keeping the team in the game. "He's a fiery competitor. And in the moment (talking about the game last week), for a series or a series and a half, it was probably not where we wanted it to be. I can tell you it wasn't.
- "I love what he did, that's who he is, he made plays. I thought in that game, when you look back at how he played in some moments, it was pretty special in that time. The guys saw that, the players saw it, the coaches saw it, so now you guys do it too, and if we do that it can get really good, but we have to do it earlier."
Mahomes has unfinished business against the Eagles, as he didn't play his best game the last time he saw them. His leadership is who he is, so it's the leadership that will elevate Kansas City to success.
Chiefs Kingdom information is free and fresh seven days a week with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).