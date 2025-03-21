Departing Chiefs Fiancé Tells Truth About the Kingdom
Normally when a player departs in free agency and lands with a new team, it is a joyous occasion. There is not often regret or a sense of what is list.
And while former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman likely feels these same emotions about his new contract and opportunity with the Green Bay Packers, a social media post from his fiancé is proof that the Chiefs are a hard team to walk away from.
Hardman had two different stints with the Chiefs -- first as a second-round draft pick and then again when the Chiefs traded for him after a rocky tenure with the New York Jets.
That tenure with the Jets likely helped set in stone for Hardman and his family what the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom really mean, and that the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Simply put, the Chiefs are a top-notch organization in every sense of the word. Players want to flock to Kanas City to play for Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes, not leave the organization.
From the locker room to the coaching staff to the front office to the ownership, the Chiefs are the jewel of the NFL. Players who get a chance to spend time in the Chiefs' ecosystem want to remain Chiefs, and it is about much more than just football.
Hardman had a good run with the Chiefs and made several big plays that led to some of the most important moments of this Chiefs dynasty. And while he has a chance to carve out a role with the Packers and continue to contribute to a contender, it is clear that leaving the Chiefs is never an easy thing for players to do.
The Chiefs have come a long way since Reid took over at the helm of the franchise, and having future Hall of Fame players like Mahomes and Travis Kelce certainly doesn't hurt.
Ultimately, this case simply confirms what all of those in the Chiefs Kingdom already know: the Chiefs are at the top of the pecking order in the NFL, and that is not set to change anytime soon.
