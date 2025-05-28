Analysts' High Praise of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs, as we know, have been to the Super Bowl three straight seasons in a row. While they came up short this past season in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, the stretch of continuous Super Bowls has made Kansas City the dynasty it is today.
Going into the new season, the plan is to capitalize on another season to reach the promised land for the fourth straight season, a feat only one other franchise in the history of the National Football League has been able to accomplish. But without the 2022 team, this dynasty wouldn't be running havoc through the AFC.
The Chiefs finished their 2022-23 campaign going 14-3 in the regular season and raising the Lombardi Trophy when it was all said and done. Their 7-1 record at Arrowhead Stadium was impressive and helped the franchise create memorable moments for the Chiefs Kingdom.
The Chiefs' dominance in the 2022 season came largely from the success that quarterback Patrick Mahomes had. For the second time in his career, Mahomes surpassed 5,000 passing yards and threw 41 touchdowns. It also marked the last year that tight end Travis Kelce has reached 1,000 receiving yards or more.
In a recent ranking of the Top 5 Best Teams over the last 30 seasons, analyst Nick Wright placed the 2022 Chiefs as one of those franchises. Among the list ahead of the Chiefs, due to chronological order, were the 1998 Denver Broncos, the 1999 Los Angeles Rams, and the 2007 and 2016 New England Patriots.
"The Chiefs, the first year of this three-straight Super Bowl run," Wright said on First Things First. "Or, when Mahomes won MVP and they were still a light show on offense, and the defense was excellent by the end of the year."
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recently said that he believes the 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles team from last season was a Top 5 team of all time. But, according to Wright, he isn't too sure.
"There are a lot of things that we can do, I just don't think there is a fair argument that of all the single-seasons we've seen in NFL history, one of the five best was the one we just saw from Philadelphia. I just don't."
