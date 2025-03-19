NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Fill Biggest Weakness
The Kansas City Chiefs had the opportunity to make NFL history by being the first team ever to win three championships consecutively. They made it all the way to the Super Bowl just to have it all blow up in their faces.
If the Chief's front office took anything away from that embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it's that they need to bolster their offensive line. They did trade Joe Thuney in free agency; he was one of their most reliable guards for the past couple of years.
However, after that, they franchise-tagged Trey Smith and signed Jaylon Moore, which means that ultimately, they went for younger options in hopes that their offensive line would continue to develop. It'll have to if there's any hope they make it back to the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row.
They have the 31st overall pick in the draft, and it's hard to plan around that. They have no idea who will even be available at that point, and their mindset should be to take whoever is the most talented. However, they would love to fill up their biggest weakness through the draft.
It's hard to anticipate who will be available, but if there's a solid offensive lineman prospect still on the board, the Chiefs should select them, no doubt. Daniel Jeremiah is an NFL media analyst, and he recently published his mock draft where he thinks the Chiefs should select Josh Simmons.
"I know the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but I’m not so sure Simmons won’t ultimately be the better option for them at left tackle. Regardless, building quality depth up front would seem like a wise move based on the issues they dealt with last season" said Jeremiah.
While Simmons may not be the flashiest choice, he is the smarter one. If the Chiefs want to remain contenders for now and the future, they'll have to spend a couple of years retooling to get their offensive line to where it used to be.
Regardless of which offensive lineman prospect it may be, if there's one available, they should select them. That should be their main priority in the first round, and they could look for additional additions to their roster in later rounds.
