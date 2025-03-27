NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Invest in Star OL
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed one of their most pressing needs in free agency by resigning Trey Smith and signing Jaylon Moore out of free agency. Their offensive line was one of the biggest reasons why they lost last year's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Though they made sure to work on the offensive line, in the same off-season, they also traded away Joe Thuney, which could be counterintuitive for them. Thuney was one of their great guards for many seasons, and to see him get traded can catch up to them later in the season.
The Chiefs have done a good job in free agency, earning them an average grade, but with less than a month remaining until the NFL draft, they'll have one more chance to address their most pressing need through the draft.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer who works for CBS Sports and has recently published a mock draft. In this mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will select Josh Simmons, an offensive lineman prospect from Ohio State University.
"Simmons would've likely been picked much higher than this had he stayed healthy in 2024, and he's an ideal long-term project with potentially enormous upside at a valuable position in Kansas City", said Trapasso.
Simmons was viewed as one of the top offensive lineman prospects in this draft class before he suffered an injury that kept him out most of the 2024 season. Because of this injury, his draft stock has fallen, but that may benefit the Chiefs, who have the 31st overall pick.
Though he didn't participate much in Ohio State's Pro Day, he did do the bench press and showcased that he is still physically dominant and has all the tools to be an elite guard for whichever team decides to draft him.
Simmons is a prospect who has been linked to the Chiefs many times, though they signed free agents, it may not be enough talent to completely protect Patrick Mahomes. Simmons provides a lot of upside for them if he works out, and if he doesn't, they can at least say they tried everything they could this off-season to fix their most glaring issue.
