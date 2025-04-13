NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Take a Chance on WR in Round Three
The Kansas City Chiefs have been on an offensive skid these past couple of years, and 2024 was their worst year yet. Despite their offensive woes, they still managed to make it to the Super Bowl, which shows how good their defense was at preventing other teams from scoring.
After their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs kept their core of wide receivers for another year by signing Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal. Their trio of receiving options couldn't stay healthy last season, and all they can hope for is that they remain healthy.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and for the past couple of days, I've been reviewing his three-round mock draft. He has them leaning toward the defense in the first round with Darius Alexander, once again with Jordan Burch, and the only player on the offensive side of the ball they take is Wyatt Milum who's an offensive lineman.
At this point of the draft, they have taken no offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes to work with. He breaks this pattern up by predicting they'll draft Isaac TeSlaa, a wide receiver prospect from the University of Arkansas, at the end of the third round.
Last year, he had 28 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns. His longest catch went for 75 yards, and despite only having two years of college experience, he comes in as a bit of an older rookie at 23 years old.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile which states,
"TeSlaa is a big slot receiver whose stock might be on the rise after his performances during Senior Bowl week. He can mismatch smaller cornerbacks with his frame and play strength and is a reliable pass catcher when contested.
He builds up speed as a vertical slot but isn’t sudden enough to simply uncover as a possession slot against tight man. TeSlaa’s ball skills and ability to work down the field from the slot should carry backup value for teams in the market for help at receiver".
TeSlaa has the potential to work his way to the starting lineup, but this would be a bit of a reach for them in the third round. They have another pick a couple of spots down in the fourth round that would be more suitable for him, allowing them to select another prospect at the end of the third.
