Ranking Plenty of Positives From Win Over Giants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A win is a win in the National Football League. No one cares about votes in a poll. The only data that counts toward playoff berths are wins. And while there were a few concerns on Sunday night for the Chiefs, there also were significant positives.
1-Healthy rushing distribution
Patrick Mahomes was not the Chiefs’ leading rusher, as he was over the season’s first two games. The quarterback vowed to stay in the pocket longer, trusting his linemen and receivers before he tucked and ran.
As a result, the Chiefs had their healthiest rushing distribution. Isiah “Pop” Pacheco returned to his home state and averaged 4.5 yards per carry, with 10 totes for 45 yards. Kareem Hunt (10 carries, 34 yards) plowed into the end zone on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“First of all,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, “that defensive line, I think, is special. That's a that's a good group. Against the Cowboys, they started doing their Penny front, which is when they put five D-linemen in there. And so, they started off doing that with us, and for our guys to be able to run the ball normally, running against us, that's a tough haul.
“But our guys did a pretty good job with it. I was proud of Pop and Kareem. They put together a good day. We didn't have the big explosive runs, but we had that 5- yard run and a couple 7-yard runs that were positive. It was our best rush day against a good D-line.”
Plus, the Chiefs kept that formidable Giants front off balance by sprinkling in a couple sweeps, one each to rookie Brashard Smith and another to return-specialist Nikko Remigio, whose 11-yard run extended a field-goal drive in the second quarter.
2-Shutting down big-time receivers
In two straight weeks now, Steve Spagnuolo has frustrated some of the league’s most dangerous pass-catchers. On Sunday, it was Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, who combined the prior week against Dallas for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches.
On Sunday, the Chiefs held that duo to three combined receptions for 39 yards. The week before, Kansas City held A.J. Brown and DaVonta Smith to a combined eight catches for 52 yards. That tandem in the Eagles’ win over the Rams this past week combined for 169 yards and two TDs on 14 receptions.
3-Third-down defense
The Chiefs enter Week 4 ranked tied for ninth in third-down defense (35.1 percent), and they just had their best game in that category on Sunday. Kansas City held the Giants to just 1-for-10 in the win. One of the Chiefs’ two interceptions came on third down.
Entering Sunday’s showdown against the Ravens (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), the Kansas City defense has allowed opponents to convert only six of 24 third-down snaps (25.0 percent) over the last two games.
