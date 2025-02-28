2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Pair McDuffie With Dynamic Cornerback
The NFL Scouting Combine has officially begun. 329 prospects were invited to showcase their skills for the possibility of increased exposure and to raise their stock prior to the Draft (occuring in April).
While some top prospects have already decided not to participate in certain drills, the Combine is a chance for many to show the league they can keep up with the best.
Among the prospects that were invited is Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. The 3-year Wildcat was finally ready to take the next step in his career, and take his shot in the major leagues. While Hairston didn't play much his freshman year, he took great strides to finish Second-Team All-SEC his sophomore year, recording an outstanding 5 interceptions (including two pick-sixes). However, a shoulder injury cost him time during his junior year, while he regressed in tackles from the year prior.
According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, Hairston is the correct pick at 31st overall, and would help the Kansas City Chiefs tremendously.
"Maxwell Hairston has the most exposure to zone coverage, but could also hold up in man coverage," Edwards wrote. "Kansas City has gotten by without investing significant assets into the position, but that may now need to change."
The Chiefs are currently relying on cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to anchor their secondary. McDuffie, the team’s top corner, has excelled in both man and zone schemes, while Watson has stepped up in key moments, particularly in the postseason. However, we've seen how it's simply not enough. In Super Bowl LIX, Watson gave up a 42-yard touchdown to Eagles' receiver DeVonta Smith, while the defense as a whole let up 221 passing yards and two scores.
Drafting Hairston would ease the pressure off the rest of the CB room, and allow the Chiefs to evenly cover the field and not have to worry about a weak spot.
While many will say the Chiefs' top priority is offensive line, I see no problem grabbing a dynamic playmaker who's proven he can play with the best. If that means letting up one less touchdown in their next Super Bowl, then the pick would've been worth it.
