Mel Kiper Predicts New O-Line Addition for Chiefs in Latest Mock
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking at a complete rebuild of their offense this offseason. And while we won't know the ratio of new free agents and draft prospects, the Chiefs are sure to be aggresive in both fields.
Super Bowl LIX showed Kansas City what they need to fix offensively: receivers and offensive line. Although finding competent receiver talent to back up Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice will be crucial for building the Chiefs' air attack, their top priority should be to bolster the front.
Mel Kiper Jr., the original mock draft architect, is back with his pre-combine mock draft of his own. He projects Kansas City to take Aireontae Ersery, hoping that he'd be the player to solve the Chiefs' miserable problem of finding a cornerstone left tackle.
"Ersery is a massive blocker at 6-6 and 330 pounds, and he shows ample power and movement skills on tape. He allowed just four sacks over 39 college starts," Kiper wrote.
A Kansas City native, a selection to the Chiefs wouldn't just make a new addition to a roster but would prove to be a homecoming for the former Minnesota Gopher. Ersery played out his high school days at Ruskin, before transitioning over to the Big 10 conference.
Ersery ended up starting his last 38 games for Minnesota, and would provide immediate impact for the Chiefs at the left tackle position, which they need to fill ASAP. His arrival would also put pressure on 2024 rookie Kingsley Suamataia, KC's second-round pick that was supposed to solve all their problems last year.
Not only could Ersery prove an immediate starter for the Chiefs, but a little friendly competition between himself and Suamataia could prove beneficial for the second-year, who might yet unlock his full potential as an NFL offensive lineman.
The Chiefs cycled through numerous starters at left tackle this past season, including Suamataia, Wanya Morris, D.J. Humphries, and even left guard Joe Thuney. After years of searching for a long-term solution—ranging from short-term fixes to draft picks that didn’t pan out, —the hope is that Ersery will be able to finally bring stability to a position that has remained unsettled for far too long.
