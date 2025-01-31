2025 NFL Draft: Who Does Expert Mock to the Chiefs?
With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a month away, 30 teams have already started their search for talent across College Football. As draft day inches closer, the pressure is building for teams to finalize their player evaluations.
Yesterday, NFL sportswriter Bucky Brooks released his predictions for the upcoming NFL Draft. In his Mock Draft 1.0, the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to land senior DB Shavon Revel Jr. out of East Carolina.
In previous mocks, many predicted the Chiefs to improve their defensive line, selecting prospects such as DE James Pearce Jr. and DT Walter Nolen.
Spending three seasons in the AAC with the Pirates, Revel Jr. has been a standout player and the team's premier cornerback.
Following a breakout season in 2023, where Revel Jr. posted a career high in tackles, INTs, and passes defended, was deemed by many as one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Revel Jr. would suffer a season-ending ACL tear in practice, cutting his final season short.
ESPN's Mel Kiper placed Revel Jr. as the No. 2 cornerback prospect behind Michigan's Will Johnson, along with ESPN's Jordan Reid putting Revel Jr. as the No. 14 overall prospect in the draft. Here was Bucky Brooks' analysis:
"Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in September, Revel is worthy of first-round consideration. The playmaking cover corner displays the instincts, awareness and skill to thrive in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme."
Revel Jr. has already proved that he can play at a high level, although some might be weary of the competition level in the AAC compared to powerhouse conferences such as the SEC and the Big 10. Nevertheless, he would benefit in DC Spagnuolo's defense. We've seen how he has transformed the Chiefs ever since joining the team in 2019.
The Chiefs have also been continuously searching for talent to play alongside certified stud Trent McDuffie. Earlier this season, they had traded CB L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, and have been lacking in the coverage department ever since.
The talent is there for Revel Jr. even with the injury setting him back for the time being. It'd be a project, but the reward could be immense. If Spagnuolo is willing to put in the work to help him develop and grow, this could mean another decade span of Chiefs domination.