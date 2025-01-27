2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Land Big-Time Playmaker in Latest Mock
It is officially mock draft season! Earlier today NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his Mock Draft 1.0 for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft order almost completely set, the Chiefs currently sit at 32nd pick as they inch closer to the coveted 3-peat.
According to Jeremiah's mock, Kansas City is projected to take James Pearce Jr. The Junior edge rusher out of Tennessee put up impressive stats last season for the Volunteers, recording 38 total tackles along with 7.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Pearce Jr. joined Tennessee in 2022, playing in all 13 games but only recorded 5 tackles and 2 sacks. It wasn’t until the following season where he broke out as a bonafide stud for the organization, finishing the season with 27 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and a 52-yard pick-six against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This would be an interesting snag for the Chiefs. According to Fox Sports, the Chiefs were ranked as the 9th best defense in the league overall, coming in 8th for overall rush defense and 18th for defending against the pass.
The Chiefs already have stars in Chris Jones and George Karlaftis on the defensive line, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a speedy specimen like Pearce Jr. to compliment them both. Kansas City has already proven their defensive prowess in years past, but this move would allow them to keep dominating for years to come.
Although there might have been a slight dip in production in the 2024 season, there’s no denying that he was still a high-impact player and an anchor on the defensive line. This was Jeremiah’s take on Pearce Jr.
“Some people see Pearce going earlier in Round 1,” he explained. “While there might be a debate about where he’ll land in the draft, there’s no doubt about his elite speed and production.”
A few days earlier, ESPN’s Mel Kiper had the 6’5 edge going 28th overall to the Detroit Lions. It’s becoming clearer that Pearce is being valued as a late first round pick. That being said, Pearce Jr. will have a plethora of opportunities to prove himself in the combine.
The Chiefs are well on their way to a feat never done before, and adding James Pearce Jr. to an aspiring young defense will only allow them to continue their reign of terror.