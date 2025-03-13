Grading the Chiefs' Early Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason knowing they needed to improve their roster but being forced to wait to do so, as they had little money to spend before restructuring Patrick Mahomes' contract. After freeing up cash, the Chiefs can now add quality players.
The Chiefs' weaknesses were on display during their embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. CBS Sports graded the Chiefs' offseason moves, which included adding players to both sides of the ball, as B-grade after making a few additions.
CBS Sports recently graded every team in the National Football League's moves early in the free agency. After the Chiefs lost a few players in free agency, added a few new ones, and kept two of their pending free agents, CBS Sports gave the Chiefs a B- grade.
"After the O-line was pummeled in Super Bowl LIX, you know it was going to be a key point of emphasis for the Chiefs this offseason. Before the start of free agency, they hit starting guard Trey Smith with the franchise tag and then signed former [San Francisco] 49er Jaylon Moore to be their starting left tackle," CBS Sports said.
"Blindside tackle was an area of weakness for Kansas City, so the club hopes it filled that hole here with Moore. Meanwhile, keeping Nick Bolton is an underrated re-signing given how impactful he's been in the middle of their defense."
The Chiefs were originally facing the possibility of losing Smith and Bolton to free agency this season. The fact that they were able to keep both players is being overlooked. While both players could also improve, not having to replace them is a massive win for the Chiefs.
It is still early in the process, but Kansas City must continue to add players they feel can help them return to the Super Bowl next season and maybe even win it. The Chiefs are not far off, as they return many of their core players from last season.
However, while the Chiefs continue to search for answers, they must remember that the NFL Draft is coming up, and there is no need to rush into bad decisions in free agency.
