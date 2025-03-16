Analyst Has Wild Opinion on Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Winning cures all, which is no different with the Kansas City Chiefs. A 15-2 regular season glossed over issues much more dire than anyone in the league believed. However, their Super Bowl loss uncovered the many problems they must fix on the Chiefs' roster.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss was shocking not only because of the number of points they lost but also because of how thoroughly they were beaten. It was an uncharacteristic performance from an ordinarily dangerous Chiefs team.
Domonique Foxworth believes that as great as Mahomes is, he needs more help around him to beat the best of the best. Even the greatest athletes needed help, and Mahomes was no different, as he could not drag the Chiefs to a third consecutive Super Bowl victory.
"Yes, I watched the Super Bowl. That man (Patrick Mahomes) looked like a victim to me," Foxworth said. "It is like the Bears; it is obvious what they had to address. The [Chicago] Bears went and did it. The Chiefs lost their best offensive lineman. Their guard, who was also their best tackle, left. And the way that they answered it was by getting a backup tackle from the 49ers to be the best quarterback in the league, his blindside protection," Foxworth said.
Foxworth believes the Chiefs have not done enough to support Mahomes with the quality talent. Kansas City is built to beat most of the teams it faces each season, especially within the division. However, it will struggle against better teams with stout defenses.
"It does feel like they have failed him. They tried to fix this position through the draft in the past, they tried to sign right tackles to make them left tackles, and now they are trying to sign a backup tackle to make him a starter. I do not know how we argue that there was one big thing they had to solve this year with their offensive line; they have not solved it yet," Foxworth said.
Kansas City undoubtedly needs to add talent around Mahomes this offseason. It will be up to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to have a productive offseason.
