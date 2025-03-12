REPORT: Chiefs Already Addressing Biggest Needs
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason started with a disheartening Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss will undoubtedly influence the Chiefs' offseason plans as it exposed their most significant weaknesses at the worst possible moment.
The Chiefs could have lost multiple starters this offseason but retained a decent number of them. This was a win for a cash-strapped team needing all the talent it can get.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY recently graded every team's offseason early on. The Chiefs keeping offensive lineman Trey Smith was a massive win for the Chiefs.
"Kansas City agreed to terms with Moore in hopes he will bring some stability to a previously unstable position. Is it a risk? Yes," Dragon said.
Still, Dragon believes there is room for Moore to improve, but overall, Moore has a high upside that the Chiefs could undoubtedly.
"Moore has started only 12 regular season games in his career and has six playoff appearances. He played behind perennial All-Pro Trent Williams during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. But the Chiefs saw enough on tape to give the 27-year-old tackle an opportunity.
"The Chiefs took a big step forward in addressing their most glaring issue on the first day teams were permitted to negotiate with free agents," Dragon said.
"The projected starting offensive line looks like Moore at left tackle, Creed Humphrey at center, recently franchise-tagged Trey Smith at right guard, Jawaan Taylor penciled in at right tackle, and Mike Caliendo, who could start at left guard after the team traded Thuney to Chicago. And there’s still ample time for the Chiefs to fortify their O-line in free agency and the upcoming draft."
Dragon noted that the Chiefs are still in a prime position to be successful next season. This is especially the case now that, according to Dragon, the Chiefs' front office is successfully addressing the team's most significant needs.
"Kansas City has nine straight AFC West titles and appeared in the Super Bowl five times in the past six seasons. Despite coming up short in Super Bowl 59, they are still in the midst of a dynasty. They took ownership of their biggest problem and are handling it accordingly," Dragon said.
