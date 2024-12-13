Andy Reid Discusses Bill Belichick's Move to College, Recent Conversation Between Future Hall of Famers
When former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the decision to move to the college ranks, it sent shockwaves throughout the football world. As the most-decorated head coach in NFL history heads to the helm of the North Carolina Tar Heels, another all-time great is excited for Belichick's next act.
On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Belichick's move to college football, and Reid revealed that he had recently talked with Belichick and was excited to see where the longtime Patriots coach would take his new collegiate program.
"I think it's great," Reid said. "He put himself in a position where he doesn't owe anybody anything, it's whatever he wants to do at this point in his career, and I think he's looking forward to it. I had a chance to talk with him the other day, and he's in a great place. And that's a great school, on top of that, and he's hiring people that he's worked with and are very good, so I look forward to seeing him do it."
One way Belichick's move to college could directly benefit Reid comes in the NFL's standings for head coaches' all-time wins. Reid, with 270 wins, is 32 wins behind Belichick's 302. George Halas holds the No. 2 spot with 318 while Don Shula owns the all-time record with 328.
With Belichick no longer looking to extend his lead, Reid — who, in April, signed a contract extension to coach the Chiefs through the 2029 season — appears likely to overtake Belichick's total and could even challenge Shula's, depending on how long Reid chooses to continue coaching.