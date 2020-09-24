SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Retirement of Royals Star Alex Gordon Leaves Impact on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Joe Andrews

Between 2013 and 2017, Kansas City had two stars named Alex at the helms of their respective teams.

For the Chiefs, it was Alex Smith. For the Royals, it was Alex Gordon.

While Smith packed his bags for Washington D.C. in the early months of 2018, Gordon remained in Kansas City, experiencing former manager Ned Yost’s final two seasons with the team and current manager Mike Matheny’s first year as the Royals' new skipper.

Come Sunday, the Royals will send Gordon off for one final time. Gordon announced his retirement after 14 years with the team on Thursday, and he will conclude his career when the Royals’ season ends against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid congratulated Gordon a few hours after the announcement and reflected on what it was like for Kansas City to have both Gordon and Smith.

“Big-time fan of his," Reid began. "I used to joke with Alex Smith that they look like brothers, and both of them played about as reckless as each other, too—they’re both great athletes. But I’m happy for Alex. He gets another chapter of his life here started and I know he’ll enjoy that. He’s a family guy and he’ll enjoy being around those people and whatever else ventures into his life after this. But what a great career. He did it the right way. Kansas City was lucky to have him, and he was lucky to have Kansas City."

Gordon was the second-overall pick of the 2005 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in 2007.

He made the move to outfield in 2010, where he’s won seven Gold Glove Awards, four Fielding Bible Awards and a Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The award-winning performance is one of the things Chiefs quarterback and minority Royals owner Patrick Mahomes said he’ll remember Gordon for.

“He’s done everything the right way his entire career," Mahomes said. "I mean, the amount of Gold Gloves he’s won, I've seen him dive around the outfield growing up. I don't want to make him sound old but growing up and throwing people out at the plate and doing everything like that. And then being able to hit and just being a leader on and off the field. I mean, he's someone that set the example of how to be in the Kansas City community and lead his team to championships and do it the right way on and off the field."

Ahead of his final four games, Gordon sits third in club walks (682), fourth in club home runs (190), fifth in club doubles (357) and sixth-most games played (1,749) as a Royal.

He’ll retire tied with George Brett and Frank White as the longest-tenured Royals. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charvarius Ward Returns to Chiefs Practice

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward has returned to practice after missing Week 2 with a broken hand suffered in the team's season-opening game against the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

Harrison Butker's Unsung Contribution to the Chiefs' Offense

With Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker proving to be the hero in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, he's brought more attention to his game and what it brings to the team.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyrod Taylor's Lung 'Accidentally Punctured' by Team Doctor Before Game Against Chiefs

Details have emerged regarding Tyrod Taylor's surprise-scratch before the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. His lung was reportedly "accidentally punctured" by a team doctor.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs Will Always Unbury Themselves

The Kansas City Chiefs have always been great at burying themselves. Now they're finally great at digging themselves back out.

jacobharris

Let's Not Give up on the Chiefs' Offensive Line Just Yet

Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Sam Hays discuss the offense's early struggles in the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and how they can fix their flaws before Monday's game.

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers?

Sam Hays

Chiefs' Linebackers Remain a Big Area of Concern For Their Defense

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, a common position group is garnering criticism for their performance.

Tucker D. Franklin

Harrison Butker is the Best Kicker in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is the best kicker in the NFL, and he proved it again with another game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mark Van Sickle

Andy Reid: L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton 'Respectable' Against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton played through through 99% of the Chiefs’ defensive plays against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sneed recorded 6 tackles (5 solo, 1 assist) while Fenton accounted for 3 tackles (2 solo, 1 assist).

Joe Andrews

Harrison Butker Discusses Game-Winning Field Goal

When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker trotted from the sideline on the new turf at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the game-winning field goal in overtime, he didn't know he was going to get three shots at it.

Tucker D. Franklin