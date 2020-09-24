Retirement of Royals Star Alex Gordon Leaves Impact on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Between 2013 and 2017, Kansas City had two stars named Alex at the helms of their respective teams.

For the Chiefs, it was Alex Smith. For the Royals, it was Alex Gordon.

While Smith packed his bags for Washington D.C. in the early months of 2018, Gordon remained in Kansas City, experiencing former manager Ned Yost’s final two seasons with the team and current manager Mike Matheny’s first year as the Royals' new skipper.

Come Sunday, the Royals will send Gordon off for one final time. Gordon announced his retirement after 14 years with the team on Thursday, and he will conclude his career when the Royals’ season ends against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid congratulated Gordon a few hours after the announcement and reflected on what it was like for Kansas City to have both Gordon and Smith.

“Big-time fan of his," Reid began. "I used to joke with Alex Smith that they look like brothers, and both of them played about as reckless as each other, too—they’re both great athletes. But I’m happy for Alex. He gets another chapter of his life here started and I know he’ll enjoy that. He’s a family guy and he’ll enjoy being around those people and whatever else ventures into his life after this. But what a great career. He did it the right way. Kansas City was lucky to have him, and he was lucky to have Kansas City."

Gordon was the second-overall pick of the 2005 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in 2007.

He made the move to outfield in 2010, where he’s won seven Gold Glove Awards, four Fielding Bible Awards and a Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The award-winning performance is one of the things Chiefs quarterback and minority Royals owner Patrick Mahomes said he’ll remember Gordon for.

“He’s done everything the right way his entire career," Mahomes said. "I mean, the amount of Gold Gloves he’s won, I've seen him dive around the outfield growing up. I don't want to make him sound old but growing up and throwing people out at the plate and doing everything like that. And then being able to hit and just being a leader on and off the field. I mean, he's someone that set the example of how to be in the Kansas City community and lead his team to championships and do it the right way on and off the field."

Ahead of his final four games, Gordon sits third in club walks (682), fourth in club home runs (190), fifth in club doubles (357) and sixth-most games played (1,749) as a Royal.

He’ll retire tied with George Brett and Frank White as the longest-tenured Royals.