Andy Reid Revisits Missed Connection Between Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy – Who's to Blame?
One of the most widely discussed plays from the Kansas City Chiefs' first loss of the 2024 season, a Week 11 defeat delivered by the Buffalo Bills, was one that isn't done justice by a box score summary.
ESPN's play-by-play description reads, "P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to X.Worthy." While it's true that quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy down the left side of the field, the specific story of the play has much more to dissect.
Mahomes fired a deep ball to a wide-open Worthy, who was nowhere near any Bills defenders. As Worthy tracked the ball to the sideline, he dragged his right foot, landed on his right foot, and brought his left foot down out of bounds. It wasn't a perfect throw from Mahomes, nor very good execution at the sideline from the rookie.
After the game, head coach Andy Reid said he wanted to look at the play again before making a judgement about where fault lies between Mahomes and Worthy. On Monday, after looking at the tape, Reid was asked for his assessment of the play in light of Mahomes's comments from Sunday night.
"Yeah, if Pat could have seen him earlier, then that's part of it, but once you're there, he [Worthy] could have dragged his foot to keep it in," Reid said. "He'll be able to chalk that one up to experience, but again, what Pat told you is true, and so that combination — those are the little things, though. You're talking about seven points there against a good football team, so we've got to make sure we take care of business on both ends there."
Revisiting Mahomes's postgame comments on the throw, KC's quarterback took blame for the miss.
"It's probably just me throwing it more in bounds to the guy that's wide open for a touchdown," Mahomes said. "If I throw it in bounds, it's a walk-in touchdown. I just have to be better there."
It's the third close missed connection between the two-time MVP and rookie speedster in the last three games. Last week,a would-be touchdown against the Denver Broncos was lost due to an uncatchable pass that led Worthy out of bounds. The week prior, Worthy stepped out of bounds on a deep catchable pass, turning another near-touchdown into a long incompletion.