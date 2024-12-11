Andy Reid Updates Injury Status of D.J. Humphries, Joshua Williams – Can They Play in Week 15?
After several days of uncertainty, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has provided the team's first meaningful update on two injured Chiefs who started for KC in Week 14.
Veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries exited late in the fourth quarter of his Chiefs debut due to a hamstring injury, while third-year cornerback Joshua Williams exited due to a chest injury in his return to KC's starting lineup.
While Reid acknowledged that Humphries was having an MRI on Monday, that was the extent of the official updates. On Wednesday, Reid provided more detail, with good news for Williams and concerning news for Humphries.
"D.J. Humphries won't practice," Reid said. "And, again, we haven't listed him as 'out' or anything there, so we're just going to take it day-by-day and see how he does. Every day he's gotten a little bit better, so we'll see how that works. And then it'll be similar to last week, I've got a couple variables I can do at that spot."
On Wednesday morning, Bob Fescoe of 96.5 The Fan reported that Humphries "did not tear his hamstring" and suffered "just a strain." According to Fescoe, the Chiefs "are aiming to have him back by the Texans game" as the target date for Humphries to return, which would sideline him for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs' left tackle and cornerback woes have been well-documented, as Humphries was signed due to disappointing seasons from rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia and second-year third-rounder Wanya Morris.
Good news for Williams came by omission. Reid did not provide a practice expectation or an injury designation for Williams during his pre-practice presser on Wednesday, meaning that he is expected to practice in some capacity.
Williams returned to the starting lineup several weeks after a season-ending injury to No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson, which was followed by underwhelming efforts from Nazeeh Johnson and other KC corners. A "no news is good news" approach should provide some encouragement regarding the health of Kansas City's secondary, but after just one game with Humphries at left tackle, the Chiefs appear to be back in uncertain territory as they attempt to find consistency to protect Patrick Mahomes's blind side.