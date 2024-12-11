Chiefs Kicker Matthew Wright Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs have had multiple games saved by their special teams group this season, and Week 14 was no different. Kicker Matthew Wright played a major role in Sunday's close win over the Los Angeles Chargers, nailing a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Thanks to his contributions in Kansas City's 19-17 win, Wright is getting some additional recognition. The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that Wright is officially the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
In the aforementioned home victory, Wright made his only extra point attempt and also nailed all four of his field goal tries. That makes him a scorching 8-for-9 as a member of the Chiefs, with his lone miss being an end-of-half scenario that was improbable from the start. Since stepping in for the injured Spencer Shrader, Wright has done a nice job. There hasn't been much of a decline in production regardless of the kicker, and that also applies to Shrader's brief stint after usual starter Harrison Butker went on the injured reserve list.
Following his heroic make against Los Angeles, Wright admitted that he didn't feel terrific about the kick to begin with.
"It's not good," Wright said. "I wanted it to go right down the middle, obviously, but I'm just happy it went in."
He also tipped his cap to his teammates for helping him get acclimated and assisting Kansas City in not skipping a beat with its kicking production.
"Yeah, it's a testament to James (Winchester) and Matt (Araiza) because a new kicker is hard for both of them," Wright said. "And then the line does a great job. Just trying to stay focused and make sure that when I'm on my own, I treat reps like game reps and then just be ready to do what I do."
Per the league, this is Wright's second career Special Teams Player of the Week award win. His first came back in Week 6 of the 2021 season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also joins Butker as the second Chiefs kicker to win it in the last 10 seasons (Butker has five). The former undrafted free agent is the second former UCF kicker to earn more than one Special Teams Player of the Week nod, joining Matt Prater.
Another week, another example of someone on Dave Toub's special teams unit stepping up and getting acknowledged for it in Kansas City.