Bill Belichick on Chiefs' Trade for Former Patriot Joshua Uche: 'He'll Really Help Them'
The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to bolster their defense on Monday, acquiring New England Patriots pass rusher Joshua Uche in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was drafted by New England and coached by former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick through the first four years of his NFL career.
On Monday, Belichick discussed the trade and what kind of player the Chiefs are acquiring during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Noting that the Chiefs only gave up a 2026 sixth-rounder, Belichick began by praising the Chiefs for adding Uche for a negligible price.
"Honestly, then they didn't give up anything in my mind, and then if you like the player and re-sign him, then you re-sign him," Belichick began. "Look, Josh Uche's a really good rusher. He hasn't had a chance to rush much this year for the Patriots because they've been behind a lot and the situation hasn't been good, but he had a big year two years ago. Now, he had [Matthew] Judon on the other side of him, so it was two good pass rushers, but he’ll have a lot of opportunities to rush in Kansas City. I think that he’ll really help them. He's got surprising power for his size, he's got excellent quickness and a good get-off, and he has some flexibility in coverage. So, I think it's a good addition for a team that needs another pass rusher, which everybody does. Josh can do that. He'll definitely help them."
As Belichick referred to, Uche is scheduled to hit free agency after the 2024 season, so the Chiefs are only guaranteed roughly a half-season of Uche's presence, but the '26 sixth-round price tag makes a potential rental easier to stomach while an offseason extension could be in the cards if Uche fits well into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.
In the meantime, Uche joins a group of edge rushers headlined by stalwart starting defensive end George Karlaftis while Mike Danna pushes through presumably short-term injuries and Charles Omenihu works his way back from his January ACL tear. Second-year end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, rotational end Malik Herring and occasional edge snaps from linebacker Leo Chenal round out the rotation.