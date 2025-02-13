BREAKING: AFC Rival Ravens Poach Chiefs Defensive Assistant
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now, the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The first domino has fallen for the Chiefs this offseason and it is not one that they wanted. The Chiefs AFC Rival, the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Chiefs safeties coach Donald D'Alesio.
According to NFL Insider, Tom Pelissero D'Alesio will be the defensive backs coach in Baltimore. The Chiefs had one of the best defenses in the 2024 season.
"The Ravens are hiring Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach, per source," said Pelissero via X/Twitter. D’Alesio spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs and is still only 33. A bright young coach."
Via Chiefs: The Youngstown, Ohio native was a defensive back at YSU from 2010-14, where he totaled 274 career tackles while starting 44 contests and playing in 48. His best year came during his senior campaign in 2014 when he was second on the team with 91 total tackles, including 45 solo tackles while adding a pair of interceptions.
D'Alesio and his unit helped the club secure back-to-back Super Bowl titles (LVII and LVIII). The safeties room was led by S Justin Reid who was the team's leading tackler with 95 tackles (74 solo). Reid was also utilized getting to the quarterback, totaling 3.0 sacks (-16.0 yards) and added seven passes defensed, five quarterback pressures and five tackles for loss. Newcomer S Mike Edwards was a quick contributor with 51 tackles (32 solo), 1.0 sack (-10.0 yards) and two tackles for loss. The safeties contributed three of the defense's eight total interceptions with Reid, Edwards and S Bryan Cook all snagging one.
