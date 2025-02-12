Win or Lose, Hunt Family Always Represents Chiefs Kingdom With Class
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a devastating end in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. But for the Chiefs, it was over before it started. The Chiefs did not have a chance in the game and could not stop the Eagles defense from getting pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs could not handle the Philadelphia Eagles front four all game long. They were getting after Mahomes from the start of the game to the end. The Eagles' front four was simply too much for the Chiefs' offensive line. It was not a performance this Chiefs offense wants to remember and head coach Andy Reid could not follow his game plan.
Even after the defeat, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's family showed class and their gratitude for the Chiefs Kingdom and the Chiefs organization as a whole.
"Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose. Crying on the inside like a winner. It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had," said Gracie Hunt on Instagram.
"Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post-game reception. Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do—we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom."
Hunt also praised quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.
"You've seen Patrick [Mahomes] be so bold in his faith and thanking God right off the bat when we won the AFC Championship. Boldness empowers boldness, and it's just so refreshing to see, and I think he's such a light to everybody around him."
One of the reasons the Chiefs have had success is because it starts from the top and the Hunt family has been great to the players and fans.
