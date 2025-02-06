BREAKING: Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sounds Off on Concerns of Officials
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
The hottest topic leading up to the Super Bowl has been aboutconspiracy theories and NFL fans thinking the league is rigged and scripted in favor of the Chiefs.
They think that the NFL referees are in on it and are giving the Chiefs calls that change the outcome of games.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the officiating in Super Bowl LIX that has him concern.
“They don’t favor one side for the other ... That’s not how this thing goes.” I don’t think the officials care about what’s said,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “They’re doing their job and they’re doing it to the best of their ability. They don’t favor one side or the other, that’s not how this thing goes. It’s a good story but that’s not the reality of how it works. You’d be insulting them to think that’s what they do. They go out and they call it like they see it. There’s some, as a coach, I sit there and I go, ‘I don’t agree with it.’ There are some I agree with. That’s how it goes.”
All fans want to see in Super Bowl LIX is a great game that is not impacted by the officials. If the officials try to call this game differently than they have all year, it can cause concerns and put the NFL in hot waters.
Reid is not concerned about his team being ready to play and is telling them to stay in the moment. He knows what each player is capable of and just wants them to do their job.
Reid is the best coach in National Football and has this Chiefs team on the brink of making history as the only team ever to win three straight Championships in the Super Bowl ERA.