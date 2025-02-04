BREAKING: Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Sounds Off on Excuses Other Teams Make
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
The Chiefs are once again back in the big game and with a win this year, they will be making history. The Chiefs will be the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls if they can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Chiefs are playing the villain role for the second straight year.
Many fans are complaining and making excuses that other teams cannot defeat the Chiefs because they get favorable calls by the NFL officials. That has been a hot topic throughout the playoffs and especially now as they head to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt gave his take on his team getting favorable calls during games all season.
"You almost have to laugh at it," said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. "You know how everybody in the NFL wants to compete to win. And that is true of our guys as well. The referees are doing the best job that they can. If you look at the stats, there are a lot of stats that show we have been on the wrong side of calls as often as we have been on the right side. There is definitely no conspiracy."
"It is just the nature of the game and when you have a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you are having success."
Hunt also talked about how the Chiefs continue to have success by adding players.
"This Super Bowl we are going to have five players who were on the team in Super Bowl 54 only five years ago. This shows you want an amazing job he [Brett Veach] of working the roster. This year we had a lot of injuries and Brett was able to find guys on the street or another team's roster that would be a good fit for what we needed."