Travis Kelce hasn’t slept much in the last three days. Devastated by Sunday’s loss, he’s going to need a few more days of sleep as he contemplates one of his life’s biggest decisions.
"I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said, addressing his potential retirement on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that, if I do come back, that it’s going to be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-a**ing it, and I’m fully here for them."
His production was there for them up until 2024. This past season, he posted career lows in receiving yards (823), touchdown catches (3) and yards per reception (8.5). And after a dominating divisional-round game against Houston, he caught just six passes for 58 yards with no touchdowns in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl. In fact, the loss to the Eagles marked the first time in his 25-game playoff career that a defense held him without a catch in the first half. Kelce put the blame on his own shoulders.
“I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected,” he said. “And I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years … It's a tough pill to swallow. It's a hard reality. I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I'm sorry for how it ended.”
And if it ended Kelce’s career, he can walk away as the franchise leader in catches (1,004), yards (12,151) and touchdown receptions (77). He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason receptions (178).
The Chiefs can’t give Kelce unlimited patience, however. Kelce’s current contract reportedly includes an $11.5 million bonus due on March 15. And even if he decides to return, Kansas City also has a difficult decision. Releasing Kelce would account for $17 million in cap savings.
“I have a beautiful life,” Kelce said. “I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me and everything that I do.”
