BREAKING: Chiefs Still Seen as NFL's Top Team Entering 2025
The final whistle has blown in New Orleans! The Philadelphia Eagles have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout victory, with the final score being 22-40. While this is truly a heartbreaking loss for the Chiefs Kingdom, let's have a look into the future and where Kansas City might end up in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
According to ESPN's "Early Power Rankings 2025," the consensus still remains that the Chiefs are the top dogs. Yes, they might have lost the Super Bowl, but there is no denying the reign of dominance that the Chiefs have held over the league the past 3 years. Here was ESPN's take on the matter:
Yes, the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LIX, but they still have a loaded roster. General manager Brett Veach said our free agency will be our draft; in the offseason with regard to key player acquisition because of a tight salary cap situation and a long list of the Chiefs' own potential free agents that they would like to re-sign. Kansas City will have four picks in the first three rounds, having acquired an additional pick early in Round 3 by trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans last offseason.- Adam Teicher
He also added that the "Draft must count." I couldn't agree more. Now with a whirlwind of players possibly departing from Kansas City to test the waters in free agency, it's crucial that the Chiefs hit on their draft picks. They now hold the 31st pick in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and have a plethora of intriguing prospects to choose from.
From what we saw today, the Chiefs will likely have to focus on both of their fronts, offensive and defensive. With a looming Myles Garrett trade up in the air, the Chiefs should focus their scouting on finding the next Creed Humphrey type.
While they did a great job of limiting star running back Saquon Barkley, Spagnuolo's defense still let Jalen Hurts and company put up 40 points, the 9th most by a team in Super Bowl history.
As Kansas City continues to shake off today's loss, their top priority at the moment should be the upcoming draft. It's true that the they missed out on a record-setting 3-peat, but make no mistake—this dynasty is far from over. The Chiefs will be back, reloaded and ready to contend once again.
