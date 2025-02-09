BREAKING: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Undecided on Future
Through Super Bowl Week, one question seemed to be the favorite when talking to the Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce: When is he going to hang up the cleats? This has been the question for multiple Super Bowls now, but it had gained the most traction this season especially.
While Kelce has continued to answer this very question gracefully, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Kelce undecided for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. There's no doubt that Kelce still loves the game, but it's a real possibility that Super Bowl LIX is going to be the last time we see him in shoulder pads.
Kelce, arguably the greatest TE to step on a football field, is expected to take time to consider his options after the Super Bowl concludes, and make a decision before the start of free agency, which officially begins March 12th.
On February 3rd, Kelce was asked by media where he saw himself in 3 years. Kelce replied:
Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long.
In his 12-year career, Kelce has reached some incredible milestones: his 174 receptions in the playoffs is more than any other player in league history, and he is 3 catches away from the most Super Bowl receptions in NFL history.
This past season, although it would be a career year for many tight ends in the league, was a down-year for Kelce. He posted his second-lowest yardage total (823) and fewest touchdown receptions (3) since his rookie campaign in 2013.
Kelce has stepped up this postseason however, notching over 100 yards and a touchdown in the Divisional round against the Houston Texans. When the lights are brightest, he's shown he can still play like the Travis Kelce we remember.
Kelce is one of the few players however that is set to make more money off the field than on it. His hit podcast "New Heights," hosted by both Travis and Jason Kelce, is a huge hit. Kelce has also gone on to host "Saturday Night Live" and has appeared in numerous T.V. shows and commercials.
What matters is New Orleans. A win in today's game could allow Kelce to walk off a winner, a part of the only team to ever 3-peat. A loss however could potentially drive Kelce to return for the upcoming season, but it could also show him it's time to hang it up.
This game will be a huge factor in deciding his future, so all we can do is sit back and watch. Kelce's future is sure to clear up in the coming weeks.