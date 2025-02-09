Which Travis Kelce Will Show Up on Super Bowl Sunday?
The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from making history again. While breaking records and making history is nothing new to the Chiefs' dynasty, three consecutive Super Bowl championships is an impressive feat by any stretch of the imagination.
However, this season has been different for the Chiefs. Although they have continued to win, which is all that matters, there have been a few times when they won by large margins, as they did many times over the previous two seasons.
This season, 11 of the Chiefs' 15 regular-season wins came by eight points or less. While this may or may not have been the case through the Chiefs' two previous Super Bowl runs, this season has been different for the Chiefs.
Neil Reynolds of Skysports believes Kelce could be a determining factor in the Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl win. Kelce is just a few receptions away from breaking a notable Super Bowl record held by an all-time great pass catcher.
"Will 35-year-old tight end Travis Kelce be a factor in this Super Bowl," Reynolds asked. "He is one of the very best tight ends of all time; he has the most playoff catches in NFL history with 174, and with three catches, he will pass Jerry Rice for most receptions in Super Bowl history.
Reynolds noted that Kelce has had a down year but came up big in the Chiefs' first playoff game of their current playoff run. Reynolds is confident Kelce has one more big game in him this season, which will help quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win on Sunday.
"He is coming off a regular season where he averaged 8.5 yards per catch, but then in the Divisional Round exploded with eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, so there was hope and promise before having just two catches for 19 yards in the AFC Championship Game.
"I think he will show up in the big moments for Mahomes. I don't think Kelce, or the lack of production from Kelce, will be the reason the Chiefs lose this game, but it could be the reason they win their fourth Super Bowl together."
