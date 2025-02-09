Is Tom Brady Threatened by Mahomes, Potential Chiefs' 3-Peat?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are undoubtedly the best and second-best quarterbacks in National Football League history. The two have 10 Super Bowl rings, multiple NFL Most Valuable Player awards, and even more records between them.
However, Mahomes and the Chiefs are close to accomplishing something even Brady and the Patriots did not in Brady's illustrious career: winning three consecutive Super Bowls. Although Brady beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs multiple times, including once for a Super Bowl, Mahomes' continued greatness has placed him into the greatest quarterback of all time conversations, right next to Brady.
Few players deserve to be in that conversation, especially current players. Mahomes may be the only one, and he is clearly gaining ground on Brady. With the Chiefs about to accomplish one of the most impressive feats in NFL history, Brady has heard the growing sentiment around Mahomes' legacy.
The Fox commentator and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner gave insight into his feelings on Mahomes, the comparisons between him and Mahomes, and the Chiefs and the Patriots' dynasties.
"I think it’s natural for everybody to compare teams of the past and players of the past," Brady said. "None of it surprises me. It’s been happening since I was a young player. It’s not how I view things, though. I think I approached the game in a way that was, 'Can I be the best for myself and my teammates, and what is the best version of myself every year without comparing to anyone else?'"
"It was me versus me all the time. That was the motivation I needed. It was never about how many Pro Bowls or how many Super Bowls, how many MVPs to win. Because everyone’s got an opinion based on their own flavor and what they like to see, what they could not have an opinion on was how I viewed myself.
Brady noted that he would be happy for Mahomes and the Chiefs to add to the history books by winning three consecutive Super Bowls. Brady says he told Mahomes as much.
"I think that is similar to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. I did a great interview with Patrick for the Super Bowl pregame show," Brady said. "I said to him, “Look, there is nobody that would be more happy for you than me if you go out and you do something that no other team in history has ever done and no other quarterbacks ever done.” Because I love seeing other people achieve great things. Anything that Patrick is doing I don’t believe will ever detract from what I accomplished in my career.
"There’s going to be another player beyond Patrick years from now that will be compared. The reality is we all have our own individual journeys and our own football careers and lives."
