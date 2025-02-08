Chiefs vs. Eagles Live Game Thread
NEW ORLEANS -- The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Kansas City Chiefs win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Chiefs have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Chiefs head into the Super Bowl playing their best football of the season. Both the defense and offense are playing well and are looking for one more elite peformance today in the Super Bowl. Head coach Andy Reid will have his team ready like he always does.
This game will be a battle of two teams that are evenly matchup. The key players to watch is both quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Also running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive tackles Chris Jones and Jalen Carter.
"I cannot get rid of that guy [the Eagles]," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "He is everywhere and he is tough. He has a great scheme and that defense plays their heart out. That is a tremendous defense. Offense too but that defense, you are asking me about the defense, and Vic [Fangio] is as good as anybody in this league. Everywhere he goes he puts together these tough defenses."
"Well, you know the kid [Patrick Mahomes], so he is a great kid, he grew up in a locker room, he is humble, what a phenomenal teammate he is always complimenting his guys, kind of knows when to pull on them and when you to back off and compliment," said Andy Reid on The Pat McAfee Show. "He just got a good way about him, and he is smart on top of all that and is a very hard worker."
Follow along for our Super Bowl LIX live game updates.
