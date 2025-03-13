BREAKING: Eagles Sign Former Chiefs Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency, which has started this week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency they would have likely been look at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought, the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they need to.
But on Thursday the Chiefs lost another member on the defensive side of the ball.
Chiefs former linebacker Joshua Uche will be taking his talents to Philadelphia to join the Eagles. The move makes a lot of sense for the Eagles who lost a lot of members this week on the defensive side as well after their Super Bowl winning season.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday.
"Pass-rush help for Philadelphia: Eagles reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Chiefs free-agent LB Joshua Uche, who now will try to help replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln." said Schefter on X/Twitter.
Uche was an original draft pick by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He came over to the Chiefs late last season.
Uche gave the Chiefs depth last season but he did not play in the Super Bowl LIX loss. Now Uche will get his chance to become a starter with the Eagles. He will get another chance to get his career going once again.
Now the Chiefs will look to add more depth on the defensive side.
