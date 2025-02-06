BREAKING: Fox Broadcaster Tom Brady Was Not in Attendance for Chiefs Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
The Super Bowl will be broadcast on FOX this year.
Future Hall of Famer and all-time great Tom Brady will be in the booth for the call. Brady is in his first season as a broadcaster. Brady is considered the greatest player of all time. Winning seven Super Bowls in his career. Brady is also the minority owner of the Chiefs AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Being a minority owner for the Raiders caused Brady to miss the Chiefs practice on Wednesday.
"According to the Pro Football Writers Association’s pool report from Wednesday, those in attendance at the practice included Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, Julian Edelman, Peter Schrager, and Kristina Pink. Brady wasn’t there," said Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.
"The conflicts inherent to Brady being both the top Fox game commentator and a minority owner of the Raiders have led to a special set of rules, just for Brady, about what he can and cannot do in his role as a broadcaster. All year, Brady has been kept out of production meetings that other broadcasters attend because of concerns that he could glean valuable information about other teams that he could then use to the Raiders’ advantage."
The NFL and Brady have received backlash for the league allowing him to have both roles in the booth and the front office of an NFL team.
Earlier in the week, during Super Bowl media day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodwell talked about Brady having both roles. And make it clear that Brady does a great job of communicating with the league to make sure he is doing everything right and is not putting the league in any danger.
Brady will have to prepare for Sunday's Super Bowl some other way.