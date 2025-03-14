BREAKING: Chiefs Sign Former Patriots QB
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed another quarterback in consecutive days, reaching a one-year agreement with former Browns QB Bailey Zappe.
Zappe, a former Chief, was signed to the practice squad, serving in the QB3 role from August 28, 2024 until he was signed to the Browns active roster on October 22nd after QB DeShaun Watson tore his Achilles.
Zappe, a former fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots, has a fair amount of experience for a player drafted where he was, in consideration for the position he plays. He has nine career starts and has played in 15 career games, completing 208/335 career passes for 2,223 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
While he does have 18 career turnovers, it should be noted that his play time came with a Patriots and Browns team full of injuries and poor coaching decisions.
It is unclear what role he will have with the team. While it is expected he will compete for the backup role against Gardner Minshew who was signed on Thursday, it is also believed Zappe will be the team’s QB3 or emergency QB for the 2025 season unless he puts on a show in camp.
Zappe is another perfect fit for the Andy Reid offense after a record-breaking collegiate career at Western Kentucky. Using many of the same concepts he’ll see in Kansas City, Zappe passed for an FBS record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns during the 2021 college football season.
Zappe also threw only 11 interceptions in 687 attempts. Zappe's play and the Air Raid offense used at Western Kentucky helped get Malachi Corley drafted by the New York Jets in the third round. Corley, known as "YAC King" or yards after catch king, took advantage of the way Western Kentucky drew up their routes, thus Zappe understands how to put the ball in a position for the Chiefs' speedy receivers to make plays once securing the pass.
Zappe is still a raw product, devoid of proper development and offensive coaching. While he may not have a future in Kansas City if he wishes to be a starter, the lessons he learns will help him reach his professional goals.
For Kansas City, that's three NFL caliber quarterbacks who understand the offense and since Zappe has already been exposed to the playbook, he'll be a team fit that will only benefit the organization.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE