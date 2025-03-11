BREAKING: Chiefs Lose Justin Reid to the Saints
The Kansas City Chiefs have been active so far this offseason especially in free agency. Not many expected the Chiefs to make this much noise as free agency just start but they proved otherwise.
The Chiefs also knew that this offseason they were going to lose key players in free agency because there was just not enough room and money to bring them all back.
That was the case on Tuesday. The Chiefs lost their most important player in the secondary and one of the best players on the team.
Safety Justin Reid reached a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will take them there for three years.
"Source: Former Chiefs safety Justin Reid reached agreement today with the Saints on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, including $22.25 million fully guaranteed. Reid is returning home to Louisiana," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
Even though it was unlikely to bring Reid back the Chiefs did hold out hope but at the end of the day they could not kept him in Kansas City. For the safety position teams rarely bring back safeties on a new deal. That is why for many it does not come to a surprise when top free agent safeties hit the market and go else where.
Reid wanted to return to Kansas City and earlier this offseason he did express his passion for the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom.
"Today didn’t go our way but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and the last three years together," said Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid after their Super Bowl LIX loss on X/Twitter. "I love Kansas City. I pray this isn’t the end but if it is - I just want to say that I love and appreciate every single one of you that welcomed me and supported my family here. You are in my heart forever."
Reid has been a stable in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo defense for years. Last season Reid was the key member making sure the secondary did everything possible to be success. This will be a tough player to replace on defense.
Now the Chiefs will look to add a safety in free agency if they can or in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month.
