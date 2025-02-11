BREAKING: Shocking Chiefs Fact That Can't Be Ignored
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22.
We have not seen a front four get pressure on Mahomes like this since their last Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like Mahomes was running on every play. Once the ball was snapped the pressure was on Mahomes's face. They had no answer. It started and it did not stop.
It was not that the Chiefs lost this Super Bowl, but it was the way they lost that shocked everyone who saw Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs have their worst game of the season and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his worst game of his great career. The Chiefs did not have a good game against the Eagles.
They came out flat and looked unprepared and lost right from the first whistle. The Eagles just took over and did not look back. The Chiefs did not have an answer for them in Sunday's loss.
This was the second time that the Chiefs were blowout in a Super Bowl. The first one came in Super Bowl LV when they were blowout by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who were led by Tom Brady. And then now by the Eagles who just wanted it more than the Chiefs did.
"The Chiefs are hardly ever out of a game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback," said Sports Analyst Michael David Smith of NBC Sports. "But if they’re going to get blown out, there’s a good chance it’s going to be in a Super Bowl. After losing Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22, the Chiefs have now lost four games by a margin of 17 points or more (a three-score game) with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Two of those four losses were Super Bowls."
The Chiefs will now have to regroup this offense and find out what they need the most to be back in the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs have a lot of tough decisions to make with their free agents and who they want to bring in, in free agency.
