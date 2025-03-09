BREAKING: Top Chiefs Target at Left Tackle Now off Board
When the free-agent negotiating window opened Monday, Ronnie Stanley figured to command significant interest from not just the Chiefs but also the Patriots and Commanders.
Instead, on the doorstep of free agency, the left tackle is remaining in Baltimore on a three-year, $60 million extension. Dianna Russini, who broke the news, added that the Ravens guaranteed $44 million of the deal to secure Lamar Jackson’s blindside protector.
Stanley, who turns 31 this month, was considered the best left tackle in the 2025 free-agent class despite a long injury history. Stanley started every game for the first time in his nine-year career last season so the move is a bit of a risk for Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh and the Ravens.
The last time Baltimore signed Stanley to a contract, a five-year extension in 2020, he suffered a season-ending fractured ankle just days later. That injury affected him for the rest of 2020 and most of 2021.
With Stanley off the market, the Chiefs pivot to Plan B on a bleak list of options to upgrade their tackle situation. The Chiefs still have moves to make to get under the salary cap by Wednesday afternoon’s deadline. According to Over the Cap, they need to shave nearly $3 million.
And after losing out on Stanley Saturday and dealing Joe Thuney to Chicago on Wednesday, the left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line is a significant question mark entering the new league year.
One under-the-radar option is a reunion with their 2023 left tackle, Donovan Smith. And to replace Thuney at guard, the Chiefs could move Kingsley Suamataia from tackle.
Kansas City’s second-round selection in the 2024 draft, Suamataia opened his rookie season as the Chiefs’ starting left tackle but Andy Reid benched him after just two games.
At least the Chiefs know they’ll have Trey Smith, considered by most the best free-agent offensive lineman, back at right guard for at least the 2025 season. Kansas City took him off the market last month by designating him their franchise player while continuing to negotiate a long-term contract.
