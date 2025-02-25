BREAKING: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Return in 2025
Indianapolis -- It's official. Season 13 seems to be a go for Travis Kelce as Chiefs GM Brett Veach confirmed Kelce would return for the 2025 season.
Kelce, a beloved veteran of the team, has helped issue in a dynasty for the organization, winning three Super Bowls and five AFC championships during his tenure.
Since Patrick Mahomes entered the NFL, the Chiefs have been the premier franchise in the league as they have yet to miss an AFC championship game appearance during Mahomes' seven years as a starter, having hosted six of those contests.
Andy Reid, who took the podium before Veach at the NFL Combine appeared cool, calm, and collected. Little did we know that twenty minutes or so after Reid first took questions, Veach would drop the bombshell news that has taken over the NFL world.
Kelce is returning in 2025 barring any last-minute changes. While Veach has a lot to think about this offseason, Kelce's return has to be the top priority because what he does will impact how Chiefs go about the rest of their roster, especially their impending free agents.
Kelce has a near $20 million cap hit on the final year of his deal and while the Chiefs could put some of it on void years, unless Kelce signs an extension, that hit will hinder Kansas City's ability to retain players like Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, and Justin Reid.
The next question that could change things regarding Kelce's future is that while it is still expected that Kelce returns, why did Reid and Veach have such differing messages despite being scheduled to speak at nearly the same time?
While the answer could have no bearing on the situation at all, it remains something to keep in the memory bank in case issues with Kelce's return comes up later.
In the meantime, the Chiefs get Kelce back and if they're planning on replacing their star players in the draft, they'll need Kelce's leadership and culture building tendencies to get those new players acquainted with the standards of the franchise.
The Chiefs have four picks in the first three rounds. If they trade back from 31, that number could increase to the point where we could see double-digit rookies, either drafted or signed as UDFAs play meaningful snaps in Arrowhead during the fall.
