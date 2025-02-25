BREAKING: Andy Reid Sounds Off On Kelce's Future
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took time to discuss the future of his franchise at the NFL Combine, speaking candidly about his team's performance during the 2024 season and in Super Bowl LIX. While mentioning the challenges of winning a Super Bowl in three consecutive years, Reid made no excuses regarding the Super Bowl result.
Years of veteran experience kept Reid cool on the mic as he explained his team's approach moving forward. Right now the players are taking an extended period of time away from football, getting in some needed rest and recovery as they prepare to steam forward into next season.
However one of the biggest question marks around the organization revolves around franchise legend Travis Kelce. Reid did speak with Kelce about the future Hall of Famer's ambitions for 2025.
While Kelce has not committed to his return to the organization, he hasn't commented it at all. Considering the majority of reports surrounding Kelce state he hasn't made any intention of retiring or expressed doubt regarding his future in football, this is a situation of no news is good news.
Kelce has a lot to think about, especially considering his age and reduced expected production. However, he still brings a lot to the team in terms of veteran experience and clutch play. While the Chiefs are likely going to have many new faces on the roster next season, a player who commands a locker room like Kelce would be able to get those players up to speed.
This may not be the finite answer some fans are hoping for, the longer Kelce goes without announcing his retirement, the better. It gives Kelce more time to make an informed decision, not factoring in the emotions of Super Bowl LIX.
It also gives more time for Reid and Patrick Mahomes to speak with Kelce as they will essentially have to pitch him on why he should return. In the meantime, the front office can begin to work on retaining key pieces to their roster like Trey Smith.
Reid knows what he's doing. Reid understands players. Reid is playing the long game and from current appearances, there seems to be little concern regarding a Kelce departure.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE