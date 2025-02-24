Chiefs' Trey Smith Predicted to Join AFC Foe
The Kansas City Chiefs could once again lose one of their superstar players to South Beach but unlike the Tyreek Hill saga, the Chiefs will not get a massive haul in return as according to Pro Football Focus, they predict guard Trey Smith will sign with the Dolphins in free agency.
"The Miami Dolphins need to focus on their offensive line this offseason, especially at the guard position. They may look to add an offensive tackle in the NFL Draft as a development situation behind Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "However, with those two under contract, they are unlikely to address that position in free agency."
"That leaves guard as the main focus for free agency, with the potential to add players on both sides of center Aaron Brewer. Trey Smith is the biggest name at the guard position and comes with a proven history from his time in Kansas City. Pairing Smith as the long-term option with one of the other veterans that are available would be a great way to boost this line immediately."
"The Dolphins’ line ranked 26th last year, and the struggles at guard were a huge part of the reason why. Getting Smith should be the first priority of this offseason, with other needs secondary to protecting Tua Tagovailoa and opening up the run game."
Never say never but never when it comes to Smith to Miami. Dolphins GM Chris Grier doesn't believe in paying interior offensive lineman, allowing Robert Hunt to walk out the door for free last offseason. If he couldn't pay Hunt the $20 million a season he commands, it is highly unlikely he'll pay Smith as Smith is set to earn millions more than Hunt.
Even if Miami wanted to sign Smith, do they even have to money? 2025 begins the first year of Tua Tagovailoa's extension and 2025 is the cheapest cap hit on his deal by a large margin so the Dolphins can't restructure his deal.
The team is currently $7 million in the red and will need to create space to sign their draft class. The Dolphins do not have the ability to free up the type of money needed to sign Smith without making detrimental sacrifices to their roster.
