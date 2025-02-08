Can Chiefs Keep Eagles From Pulling Off Upset in Super Bowl LIX?
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
The matchup is going to be a battle of two great teams. Can the Eagles overcome the Chiefs in their second attempt? Will the Chiefs be able to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley? Will the Chiefs finish off the season-making history? These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
One player that seems to be flying under the radar is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is not getting talked about or mentioned a lot. It can be because of his play other the last few games. Which has not been bad at all, but he has not been asked to do a lot because Barkley's play this season.
The Chiefs know firsthand what Hurts can do to them, they seen it two years ago. They will be ready for everything that the Eagles throw at them. But can the Eagles actually get revenge this time and pull off the upset on Sunday?
"You look over at the Eagles and it is actually you know who the quarterback, receiver combo that has experience in these big games, it is Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown," said NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth on Get Up. "It is an interesting way to approach this because we always assume the team that is going to be more comfortable making adjustments is Mahomes and his guys."
"But outside of Kelce, he has got a lot of guys that have not been in this moment, and it is the opposite for Jalen Hurts. These guys are together and not only where they here, they balled. Both of that receiver nearly had 100 yards and Jalen Hurts had 300 yards passing. I just think because we assume the Chiefs are always here, that their quarterback and receivers have the same connection. It is not true."
Yes, on paper the Eagles have the better overall roster, but the Chiefs have the better quarterback and coaching staff that will put them in the best position to win on Sunday.
