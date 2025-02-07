Who Needs a Super Bowl Win More: Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts?
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
This Super Bowl features two great quarterbacks. For the Chiefs it is Patrick Mahomes to many have alreadt considered him as the greatest quarterback of all time. For the Eagles it is Jalen Hurts who many believed outplayed Mahomes in the Super Bowl two years ago.
Now they meet again for another chance to make history.
Mahomes with a win will have his fourth Super Bowl ring and be the fastest quarterback to get to that in NFL history. And Mahomes will be the first quarterback to lead his team to three straight Championships in the Super Bowl ERA.
For Hurts a win will put him up there as being a clear top quarterback in Today's NFL. But more importantly with a win, he will be holding up his first Super Bowl Trophy and bringing the second Super Bowl back to the City of Brotherly Love.
Both players have history on the line, but who needs to win this Super Bowl more? Is it Hurts or is it Mahomes?
"When you think about Jalen Hurts, Jalen Hurts just does not need to decimate the game," said former MVP quarterback Cam Newton on First Take. "That is what it comes down to. The Root word of the game charger is an elite player. It is not set up for him to be elite because, in his team dynamic, he does not necessarily need to be. That is not a hit to him, it is just the infrastructure of his team and how his team is set up."
"That is why they went out and got Saquon [Barkely]," said NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Shapre. "I mean Patrick Mahomes has never really had that. He does not need that because they ask him to do different things and I think sometimes you say well he [Hurts] is a game manager, he is not asked to do what these other quarterbacks do. Everybody is not asked to do the same things in order to win."