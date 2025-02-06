Can Patrick Mahomes Replace Tom Brady as the GOAT With a Chiefs Win in Super Bowl?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can enter the conversation as the greatest player in National Football League history with a win on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
Mahomes has been the best player in the league for years now. He already has three Super Bowls and has made the AFC Championship game in every season that he has been a starter.
The only player that people put ahead of Mahomes for the greatest of all time is future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.
With Mahomes having his team back in the Super Bowl, he can win his fourth ring. And in doing so he will be the quarterback to lead his team to three straight Super Bowl Championships.
After last year's Super Bowl victory, they started to have conversations about Mahomes being the greatest of all time. Well we have to pump the brakes for now. Even with winning another ring this Sunday, Mahomes will still trail Brady by three Super Bowl rings.
Before Brady retired, he defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs twice in the players. Once in the 2019 playoffs in overtime. And the most important one was in Super Bowl LV, when Brady was the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sports Analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his take on how Patrick Mahomes can be considered the greatest of all time over Brady.
"He [Mahomes] has only been in the league for seven years, really eight but he started seven, second year he was the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs," said Smith on First Take. "Seven years as a starter, he has never lost a division title. He has gone to the AFC Championship game every single year. He has been to five Super Bowls, this will be his fifth."
"In the four Super Bowls that he has been to he has won three of them. You got 17 postseason wins, already in seven years, second most of All-Time. He passed Joe Montana. Then you look at him, three Super Bowl winning MVPs, two regular season MVPs, six Pro Bowl apparencies."
"The fact of the matter is, when you look at his first seven seasons in the league ... If this man ends up doing something in his first seven years that has never been achieved in the history of the National Football League, which means 3-peating as Super Bowl Champions ... I am sorry I do not see how you can put anyone ahead of Patrick Mahomes."