Can Travis Kelce Continue Individual Super Bowl Success?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back to the promised land, as they look to make history by becoming the first NFL team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowl Championships. Tight end Travis Kelce has been apart of four Super Bowls with the Cheifs, but can he continue his production in the show of shows?
Over the years, Kelce has found major success when the lights are the brightest. Having played in 24 NFL Playoff games, Kelce has been the backbone for the Chiefs, and could easily repeat his own history while making new history with the rest of his team.
In four Super Bowl games, Kelce has recorded 31 receptions, dropping 350 receiving yards and has received two touchdowns. The biggest performance for Kelce came in the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he recorded 133 receiving yards in 10 receptions.
Averaging 87.5 receiving yards in Super Bowl games alone, Kelce has continued to prove that he is a bigger threat than people give him credit for. Now 35 years old, the longtime Chief tight end may be near the end of his playing days, and will try to make all of these moments count like they will never happen again.
"I'm very thankful that I am here in Kansas City," Kelce said following the victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. "Playing with the guys and everybody in this building man, it's a special special place and we feel that every single day and we try to take advantage of it and not let it slip out of our hands man."
Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, gave his insight on his brother heading to another Super Bowl, especially now that they are set to take on his former team in the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I'm kind of torn," Kelce said when asked who he will be rooting for in the upcoming game. "I want to be there for the Eagles, I also want to be there for my brother. I don't know how many more he has."
Kelce is signed with the Chiefs for another season following the conclusion of this one, bringing him to age 36. While the future is up in the air, all Kelce can do is look to continue to provide his team strong performances when his team needs it the most.