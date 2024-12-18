Carson Wentz Discusses Week of Preparation, Chance to Start vs. Texans
As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes works his way through an ankle injury suffered on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, backup quarterback Carson Wentz would be in line to start in Mahomes's place if KC's MVP quarterback can't suit up on Saturday against the Houston Texans.
On Tuesday, both quarterbacks spoke to the media, and Wentz was asked how he's treating this week, knowing that he may be called on to start this weekend.
"Same way I always have, honestly," Wentz said. "Got my feet wet a little bit at the end of last game and felt good out there, and nothing's going to change this week. Obviously, Patrick's had some nicks and bruises all year, and I've prepared like I was going to play every week, so on my end, nothing's really going to change."
After getting a handful of live reps in Cleveland following Mahomes's exit, would that bit of game action benefit Wentz if he does have to play on Saturday against the Texans?
"Yeah, I think just getting out there — unfortunately, we had a couple false starts there, so we're working through that — just kind of getting in the huddle with those guys was big for whatever comes our way, whether it's this week or whatever," Wentz said. "I'll be ready, and so I think it was beneficial to get out there. I'm glad we were able to seal the deal and get the win and all that fun stuff, but yeah, we'll see what happens."
On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid was asked about the logistics of potentially creating a game plan for each quarterback with uncertainty regarding Mahomes's status. Reid said that similarities between the two QBs keep that challenge from stressing the offensive coaching staff.
"I'll tell you one of the things: Those two guys are very similar in what they like, which helps," Reid said. "I mean, that helps. So you can feed them both kind of the same thing, and they're good with it. So, no, there's no more stress than you normally have. It's not a stressful deal."
Wentz was later asked for his side of that comparison, and the backup provided a few specific ways in which he and Mahomes's preferences overlap.
"I think just the way Patrick plays, he likes to extend plays, likes to move the pocket, do different things," Wentz began. "Obviously, the run game has been critical for us, and then setting up the play action passing, whether we're hitting them or getting pass interference or just taking shots and kind of softening the defense up, I think is all stuff that I like as well, and things I've done over my career as well. There's definitely — we play a little bit different of a ballgame, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of similarities in how we see it and how he wants to attack it, and so I think that bodes well if that situation does arise."