Early Chiefs vs. Texans Line Reflects Uncertainty Surrounding Patrick Mahomes Injury
At 13-1, the Kansas City Chiefs have rightfully been favored in almost all of their games this season. One would think that coming back home to face a 9-5 Houston Texans team would continue that trend, but there's one massive potential hangup that's impacting betting lines around the sport.
After early movement has settled, spreads are set between 1.5 and 2.5 points in favor of the visitors for Saturday's matchup in Kansas City. That seems to indicate a good deal of uncertainty surrounding the availability of Patrick Mahomes for Week 16.
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes got rolled up on in a high-low hit situation and suffered an injury. After hobbling off the field, the team ruled him questionable to return with an ankle ailment and the two-time MVP underwent X-rays shortly after the game. Those came back negative, yet the beginning of this week should provide more clarity on the extent of an injury that currently has Mahomes considered "week-to-week" per national reports.
Following Week 15's victory in Cleveland, head coach Andy Reid confirmed no broken bones for Mahomes but said the team will continue to monitor things.
"Patrick, his right ankle has been hurt, it's not broken, but it's sore," Reid said. "He'll get started on the rehab part of it as we go, and then we'll just have to see how he does."
Mahomes, acknowledging that he probably could've reentered the game, said it was a smarter decision to let Carson Wentz finish out a contest that seemed all but over.
"It was good," Mahomes said. "In the past, it was the playoffs and kind of a do-or-die situation. I thought the defense was playing really [well] and I wanted to go back out there. I probably would've fought a little bit harder if they would've gotten the game into one score. I have a lot of trust in Carson, too. He's played football and he's won football games. [They] put him out there, and I thought he did a great job moving the football and running time off the clock and putting us in position to win the football game."
Monday and subsequent days of the week should shed additional light on the Mahomes injury. His practice participation leading up to Saturday's game could indicate whether he's tracking to play. In the event of the All-Pro signal-caller being cleared for Week 16, that would surely impact the betting line for a home bout with Houston. If not, it makes a lot more sense to favor the road team against a Wentz-led offense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.