Patrick Mahomes Injury News: Tuesday Practice Status, Update from Andy Reid
On Sunday in Cleveland, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game due to a right ankle injury and did not return as the Chiefs held a two-touchdown lead over the Cleveland Browns. Following reports that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain that would make him "week-to-week," where does Mahomes stand as the Chiefs prepare to face off with the Houston Texans on Saturday?
On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes would attempt to practice but was noncommittal about how much Mahomes would do as he recovers.
"We'll see how Pat does out there," Reid said. "He's going to go through some stuff, and we'll see how it works out for him. And if he can't work, then Carson will take those reps that Pat doesn't. We have full confidence in Carson. If he has to step in and play, then I think everybody, coaches and players, have full confidence that he can go in and do a nice job."
Asked if he has a rule regarding how much a player would have to practice in order to be available on game day, Reid said he'll take Mahomes's week one day at a time.
"I think this one's a little bit more day-to-day," Reid said. "Let's just see what he does, how he does, feels. He's always honest with me, so he's going to shoot me straight on it, and I'll be able to see him. Today's a lighter day, so we can get him in there and moving around a little bit."
To the point of Mahomes being honest about his recovery, Reid was asked how he manages that type of conversation with Mahomes, who has a history of playing through injuries.
"He'll talk to me, the doctors will talk to me, trainers, keep it open," Reid said. "Once you're out of the game, he'll shoot you pretty straight there. It's during the game that his juices are going."
How much will the Chiefs' heavy three-games-in-11-days schedule impact Reid's decisions regarding Mahomes's return?
"If he can go, he'll go," Reid said. "If he can't, then he can't. Keep it that simple. That's how we'll roll with it, and then I'll just take it day-by-day and see how he does here."
With limited information from Reid — and as both Mahomes and backup quarterback Carson Wentz were scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday — the Chiefs appear set to keep the details minimal as they prepare for the Texans.
Further information has been reported from around NFL media, but it appears that the uncertainty will extend throughout much of the week. On Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided an update on Mahomes's status.
"Tests revealed that he had a high ankle sprain, which for a lot of players, would be very bad," Rapoport said. "Usually 4-to-6 weeks of recovery, but this is Patrick Mahomes's body, it's built differently. It kind of reminds me, guys, of the playoffs a couple years ago against the Jaguars, he had a high ankle sprain, didn't finish the game and then [came] back out the next week and actually played. There is a possibility he could miss the following week, we could see Carson Wentz out there, but long-term, Patrick Mahomes should be fine. That is the most important news as the playoffs loom."