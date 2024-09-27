Chargers Rule Out Two Stars, Designate Two as Questionable vs. Chiefs
The Los Angles Chargers will be short-handed against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but LA still hasn't ruled out two of their injured stars ahead of the divisional matchup.
On Friday, the Chargers officially ruled out defensive end Joey Bosa (hip) and left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) along with linebacker Junior Colson. Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle), who has been limited throughout the week of practice, is officially questionable for the game. Rookie right tackle Joe Alt, who did not practice all week, is also listed as questionable.
While the 2–1 Chargers certainly want to give the division-leading Chiefs their best shot in Los Angeles, it seems unlikely that Alt would be able to play at anything near 100% capacity while struggling through an MCL sprain. Even if Herbert can get on the field at a reasonable level on Sunday, it still seems likely that he would be maneuvering behind two backup offensive tackles while nursing a high ankle sprain — a dangerous proposition for an already banged-up QB.
Defensive end Mike Danna is the only Chiefs player with an injury designation for Sunday's game, as Danna was ruled out on Friday after missing Thursday's practice with a calf injury.
"After our walkthrough, that calf was bothering him, and so we'll probably end up holding him out of the game until we get that thing calmed down a little bit," head coach Andy Reid said before the team officially ruled him out later in the afternoon.
Danna's absence could provide a slightly easier challenge for LA's tackles while providing an opportunity for second-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah to get a larger workload in Danna's absence. Malik Herring should also see the field more without Danna, and former Arizona Cardinals 2022 third-round pick Cameron Thomas should be in position to make his Chiefs debut after KC acquired him for a 2025 seventh-round pick in late August.