Chiefs vs. Chargers Injury Report: Andy Reid Updates Mike Danna's Status
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has delivered one piece of bad news regarding the health of the team ahead of KC's Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After missing Thursday's practice, defensive end Mike Danna will likely be ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup, according to Reid. Aside from Danna, the entire active roster participated throughout the week's practices. On Friday, Reid explained the circumstances around Danna's calf injury and delivered the news that the team is planning for him to be sidelined on Sunday.
"As far as the injuries go, we've really just got Michael Danna, is the only one," Reid said. "After our walkthrough, that calf was bothering him, and so we'll probably end up holding him out of the game until we get that thing calmed down a little bit."
Considering the number of snaps Danna typically plays for the Chiefs' defense (and with the ongoing rehab of the still-recovering Charles Omenihu), Sunday should provide numerous opportunities for former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and fellow defensive end Malik Herring, while George Karlaftis remains at his usual spot on the other end of the defensive line.
On the offensive side of the ball, with running back Isiah Pacheco still on injured reserve and Clyde Edwards-Helaire still on the NFI list, Kareem Hunt signed an active roster contract earlier in the week. Hunt is projected to make his return to the field on Sunday while fellow running backs Carson Steele and Samaje Perine look to receive the bulk of the workload as Hunt gets reacclimated.
Meanwhile, the Chargers are much less fortunate on the injury front. Starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both likely to miss Sunday's game, while quarterback Justin Herbert is managing an ankle injury.
On the other side of the ball, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa has been sidelined since suffering a hip injury in Week 3, and safety Derwin James will be serving a one-game suspension in Week 4.