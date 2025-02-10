Chiefs Can Beef Up the Defense by Addressing Secondary in 2025 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs defense was one of the best last season. Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo the defense has gotten better each season. The defense led, the Chiefs all last season and was one of the biggest reasons why the team won a lot of one score games. It can only get better under Spagnuolo next year.
Spagnuolo is the best defensive coordinator in the National Football League. And when it is all said and done can go down as the greatest defensive coach of all time. Every offseason when the Chiefs loose players on the defensive side, he knows how the find the right players to replace the former players that gave him success. And it will not be any different this offseason.
The Chiefs defense can beef up the defense by adding cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have a top defensive back but can add another rookie to learn under the veterans wing and turn him to the next top cornerback of the Chiefs.
NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund latest mock draft has the Chiefs taking one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL Draft. She has the Chiefs drafting cornerback Azareye'h Thomas out of Florida State. A much needed need for the Chiefs defense heading into next season.
"One of my favorite Thomas notes is that he gains speed after adjusting his hips to the direction of the ball at the second-quickest rate in the class, which is impressive for his size (6-1 1/2, 191). Oh, and he can press, too," said Frelund.
"Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein. "Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man. He also needs to develop his instincts and trust his eyes from zone coverage."
"He has average top-end speed but competes to shrink the receiver’s downfield catch odds using his length and ball skills. He’s more likely to spoil a catch than make a play on the football that results in a turnover, but that could change with more experience. He’s below average in run support, although he improved in that area in 2024. Thomas needs more seasoning, but he could become a good starter within two or three years."
