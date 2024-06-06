Chiefs Cancel Thursday's Practice After Medical Emergency Involving Player, Per Reports
According to multiple reports from members of Kansas City media, the Kansas City Chiefs have canceled Thursday's Organized Team Activities (OTA) practice due to a medical emergency involving a player.
Update: At 11:22 a.m. CT, Tom Pelissero reported that the player who had the medical emergency is 2023 fifth-round pick defensive end BJ Thompson.
Pelissero previously reported that the player (now reportedly known to be Thompson) "had a seizure in a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest, per sources," Pelissero wrote. "The team’s medical staff worked quickly, an ambulance was called and the player is currently in stable condition."
The original story continues below.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted a screenshot of a statement from the team:
"Team activities today, including practice and media availability, have been cancelled due to a medical emergency. Today's scheduled availability will be moved to tomorrow, Friday, June 7," the screenshot reads.
"The Chiefs have postponed their OTA practice for today, one that was set to be the open reporters, after a medical emergency," Taylor posted on Twitter/X. "I'm told a backup player was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He's in stable condition."
Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest added further details from Thursday's scene.
"Chiefs team doctors and athletic trainers responded immediately to the player and the emergency, a club spokesperson said," Derrick tweeted. "The player involved is in stable condition at an area hospital."
Adam Teicher of ESPN also posted his account of the news.
"The Chiefs postponed today's practice after a medical emergency," Teicher wrote. "One of their players was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is in stable condition. The Chiefs will practice tomorrow instead."
Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star echoed similar details, again describing the player as "a backup player" and noted that he is stable at the time of the tweet.
"The Chiefs canceled their scheduled OTA practice today because of a medical emergency involving a backup player who was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition," McDowell posted.